Your business needs a website?
Get your website and a shopping cart. Start registering your business is free.Register now!
Get your website
It's easy design it and get published in five minutes.Learn More
Shopping cart
Sell your products, it does not require any special plan.Learn More
Get your domain
personalized-domainLearn More Upgrade your website
Perfect for startups
Launching an attractive and scalable website quickly and affordably is important for modern startups — Start using Spicy Rocket and get your website published in a subdomain like yourbusiness.spicyrocket.com. Upgrade it using a personalized domain like yourbusiness.com we help you to do that.
Design Faster
Save time with beautiful components designed to showcase your content
Rapid Development
Just save your builder layout and it is all... your website is online
PayPal Integration
If you need sell your products, don't worry - it is easy and is not required upgrade to a special plan
Pricing
You can start with the free plan and enjoy all the features. You may change your plan when you need to improve it to the best suits your business to make it grow quickly.
Free Plan$0
- Website
- Shopping cart
- Hosting
- Unlimited bandwidth
Regular Plan$50
- Website
- Shopping cart
- Hosting
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Domain
- 1 Email
Big Plan$100
- Website
- Shopping cart
- Hosting
- Unlimited bandwidth
- Domain
- 10 Email
- 10GB Cloud storage
Each plan is billed annually.